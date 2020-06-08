LG's order has created major problem, challenge for residents of Delhi: Kejriwal

Just moments after the Lt Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal overruled the two controversial orders of the AAP government on reserving Delhi government-run and private hospitals in the national capital for residents only, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the decision will create a huge problem for Delhiites.

Earlier, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a press conference had said that Delhi government and private hospitals will be made available to residents of Delhi only.

However, central government hospitals and specialty hospitals in Delhi will be made available for treatment of patients from everywhere.

"LG's order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi. Providing treatment for people coming from all over the country during Coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge. We will try to provide treatment to all," tweeted Kejriwal today.

LG साहिब के आदेश ने दिल्ली के लोगों के लिए बहुत बड़ी समस्या और चुनौती पैदा कर दी है



देशभर से आने वाले लोगों के लिए करोना महामारी के दौरान इलाज का इंतज़ाम करना बड़ी चुनौती है।शायद भगवान की मर्ज़ी है कि हम पूरे देश के लोगों की सेवा करें।हम सबके इलाज का इंतज़ाम करने की कोशिश करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 8, 2020





LG's move triggered a confrontation between the AAP dispensation and the LG office.

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia also expressed his disappointment and said that the ruling party, Bhartiya Janata Party pressurized Baijal to take such a decision.

He also said that the chief minister "had planned how many beds were needed for how many cases and how they will be arranged."

"BJP pressurised Lieutenant Governor and made him overrule our decision, now priority will not be given to people of Delhi in Delhi hospitals. Why is BJP doing politics over COVID-19 trying to fail the policies of state governments," asked Sisodia.

Currently, according to Sunday's data, Delhi has 17,125 active cases while 10,999 patients have recovered.

Delhi's virus-related death toll stands at 812, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

