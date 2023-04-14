Delhi LG clears power subsidy file hours after face-off with AAP2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 06:06 PM IST
- An official confirmation was awaited by the time the preliminary reports emerged.
Delhi's power subsidy scheme will continue as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved its extension on April 14, following accusations from Delhi Power Minister Atishi of stalling the move. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the extension for the year 2023-24, but the file was pending in the LG office. An official confirmation was awaited at the time of the reports.
