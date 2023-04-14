Delhi's power subsidy scheme will continue as Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved its extension on April 14, following accusations from Delhi Power Minister Atishi of stalling the move. The Delhi Cabinet had approved the extension for the year 2023-24, but the file was pending in the LG office. An official confirmation was awaited at the time of the reports.

The development breeds a fresh tussle between the Arvind Kejriwal led- Delhi government and the Delhi L-G. Delhi Power Minister Atishi had earlier said power subsidy to nearly 46 lakh people in the city will cease from Friday.

The AAP leader cited the reason for cessation to the L-G not approving an extension of the subsidy to Delhi residents.

However, the Lt Governor's office said the power subsidy extension for the year 2023-24 has been approved by Saxena and accused Atishi of levelling false allegations.

“The subsidy we give to 46 lakh people will stop from today. From Monday onwards, people will get inflated bills without subsidy," Atishi said in a press conference in Delhi.

The minister said the Delhi Cabinet has approved the extension of power subsidy for the year 2023-24 but the file is still pending in the LG office.

“Till the file is approved we can't give subsidy. I even sought time from the LG office to discuss the matter but it's been more than 24 hours and I have not been given time. The file has also not come back yet," she alleged.

Atishi said that the file was sent a few days back and a response is still awaited.

“The budget for this subsidy has been passed by the Vidhan Sabha. The government has money for subsidy but we cannot spend it," she said.

Saxena, in a note to the chief minister, has criticised the government for not conducting the audit of ₹13,549 crore given to the discoms over the past six years, they said.

The LG has reiterated his stand that power subsidy should be provided to the poor, pointing that amounts being given to discoms be audited to ensure non-pilferage.

He has also asked the Kejriwal government to expedite its appeal in the Supreme Court against a High Court order quashing CAG audit of discoms, that has been pending for more than seven years, officials said.

The AAP government in Delhi provides free electricity to consumers with 200 units of monthly consumption. Those having 201 to 400 units of consumption per month get a 50 per cent subsidy capped at ₹850.

Last year, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that a power subsidy would be provided to only those consumers who apply for it. According to official figures, over 48 lakh among more than 58 lakh domestic consumers have applied for power subsidy.

The AAP has government allocated ₹3,250 crore for power subsidy in its budget for 2023-24.

(With inputs from PTI)