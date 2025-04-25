Delhi court directs release of Medha Patkar hours after arrest in VK Saxena ‘defamation’ case

Medha Patkar was produced before the court after arrest pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her

Livemint
Updated25 Apr 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Social activist Medha Patkar. (PTI File Photo)
Social activist Medha Patkar. (PTI File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

A Delhi court on Friday directed the release of social activist Medha Patkar, hours after she was arrested in a defamation case related to VK Saxena, Delhi LG.

She was produced before the Saket court after arrest pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her.

Duty Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb directed the release of Medha Patkar on furnishing a probation bond and depositing the compensation amount after her counsel submitted before the court that "I, Medha Patkar, was given time until May 3, as per an order passed on April 23."

However, VK Saxena’s counsel Gajinder Kumar submitted: "I am not accepting the compensation amount; I will pursue my legal recourse."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaDelhi court directs release of Medha Patkar hours after arrest in VK Saxena ‘defamation’ case
MoreLess
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 02:42 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.