Delhi court directs release of Medha Patkar hours after arrest in VK Saxena ‘defamation’ case

A Delhi court on Friday directed the release of social activist Medha Patkar, hours after she was arrested in a defamation case related to VK Saxena, Delhi LG.

She was produced before the Saket court after arrest pursuant to a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her.

Duty Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vipin Kharb directed the release of Medha Patkar on furnishing a probation bond and depositing the compensation amount after her counsel submitted before the court that "I, Medha Patkar, was given time until May 3, as per an order passed on April 23."