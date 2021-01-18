OPEN APP
Home >News >India >L-G suggests inter department panels for redeveloping New Delhi Railway Station
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan

L-G suggests inter department panels for redeveloping New Delhi Railway Station

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 05:45 PM IST PTI

Anil Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday suggested forming inter departmental committees to coordinate the implementation of the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment project.

Chairing second meeting of the apex committee to oversee and facilitate the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station, Baijal held detailed deliberations with all stakeholders, including Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker collects a swab sample for the COVID-19 test.

Covid-19 in Delhi: 161 new cases, 8 deaths; positivity rate dips to 0.32%

1 min read . 06:16 PM IST
The govt had set up a special borrowing window in October last year to meet the estimated shortfall of ₹1.10 lakh cr in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST.

Govt releases 6,000 cr to states, UTs to meet GST compensation shortfall

1 min read . 06:26 PM IST
Former Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Gary Gensler

Biden’s Wall Street watchdogs signal new era of tough oversight

7 min read . 06:11 PM IST
Former Hong Kong lawmaker Ted Hui

Former Hong Kong lawmaker rejects HSBC's explanation over frozen accounts

1 min read . 06:01 PM IST

"After detailed deliberations, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal advised that inter departmental committees be formed to ensure coordination, thus helping in arriving at unanimous decisions," officials said.

He also urged all stakeholders to implement the project carefully and meticulously, they said.

Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes.

According to officials, the L-G also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan, considering the inter-connectivity of the station with surrounding areas.

The meeting was attended by vice chairmen of DDA and RLDA, managing director of DMRC, representative of NITI Ayog and other stakeholder agencies.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout