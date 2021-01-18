Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal also suggested revisiting the detailed walkability and cycling lane plan

L-G suggests inter department panels for redeveloping New Delhi Railway Station

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST

PTI

Anil Baijal emphasised on ensuring adequate rest rooms for passengers, maximum zero waste toilets, incorporation of vertical green development in the design of the project as well as use of only recycled water for all non-potable purposes