LG technical team from Seoul to probe styrene leak at Vizag plant

An eight-member technical team of LG Polymers from Seoul, led by the president of the petrochemicals company, has left for India to investigate the cause of a gas leak its facility in Visakhapatnam, the company said on Wednesday.

Styrene gas had leaked from the LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd’s unit on 7 May, killing 11 people, including a child, and resulting in the hospitalisation of hundreds of people and the forced evacuation of thousands of others. A first information report has been registered against the company for the disaster, which was one of the deadliest industrial accidents since the Bhopal tragedy of 1984.

The incident occurred at 3 am in R.R. Venkatapuram village, Gopalapatnam mandal in Visakhpatnam district and affected the surrounding villages of Narava, B.C. Colony, Bapuji Nagar, Kampalapalem, and Krishna Nagar.

The company had earlier admitted that the tragedy at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, took place because of leaking vapour from the styrene monomer gas storage tank at the facility. Initial reports had suggested that maintenance failures, operating mistakes, and improper storage of the styrene gas may have led to the tragedy.

“The technical team comprising experts from production, environment, and safety areas aims to investigate the cause of the incident and promptly support responsible rehabilitation, which is the main objective of the task force," LG Polymers India Pvt. Ltd. said. The team will also “hold meetings with the local state government officials. This team will work closely on ground along with the authorities concerned to resolve the situation and assist with real-time remedial and rehabilitation measures," the company said.

Mint reported on Friday that the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy aims to shut down the Visakhapatnam facility as factories handling hazardous chemicals should not be located near densely populated areas and should be zoned off.

Styrene is used in making plastics, paints, synthetic rubber, insulation, fibreglass, pipes, automobile parts, food containers, and disposal cups.

The state government has also constituted a committee to study the precautionary measures that should be taken. The National Green Tribunal has issued notices, ordered the factory to deposit an initial ₹50 crore for the damage caused, and formed a fact-finding panel.

