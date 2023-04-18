‘LGBTQ community is denied basic rights..' petitioners to SC on same-sex marriage

‘LGBTQ community is denied basic rights..' petitioners to SC on same-sex marriage3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:52 PM IST
- The central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has voiced its opposition to same-sex marriage rights, stating that the matter should be addressed through legislation in Parliament, rather than being determined by the courts.
A five-judge constitution bench of the Supreme Court has started hearing a set of petitions on the recognition of same-sex marriage in India. The court has referred to this matter as a "seminal" issue of significant importance.
