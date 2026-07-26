LGBTQ+ people are part of society, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat; warns against live-in relationships

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said LGBTQ+ is a part of Indian society and that they should not be ostracised.

"LGBTQ+ and all these communities exist. Such tendencies are present in society. Some are innate, determined by nature itself. That is simply how they were born. Some are acquired later due to mindset or physical inclinations," Bhagwat said speaking at an event on 'contemporary motherhood' organised by Vishwa Mangalya Sabha in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"Our tradition acknowledges their existence. They are human beings too and have a right to live. They are not ostracised from society; there is a place for them within the vast tapestry of social life," he said.

This is not the first time Bhagwat has spoken about LGBTQ+ community. In a January 2023 interview he had said LGBTQ+ people "should have their own private and social space as they are humans and have the right to live as others." Citing Hindu scriptures and mythology, he argued that Indian civilisation had historically accommodated such communities rather than excluding them socially.

India decriminalised same-sex relations in 2018 India decriminalised consensual same-sex relations in 2018 by striking down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Same-sex marriage and several other rights sought by LGBTQ+ groups, however, remain legally unrecognised.

Bhagwat also said at the same event that marriage is a discipline which instils dharma, while the reality of live-in relationships can be seen all over the world He said Gen Z is imitative, emotional and does not think with a calm mind, and what comes across to them as genuine appeals.

"Marriage is a discipline which instils dharma. Its alternative is live-in relationship. Modernity. What are its consequences? We don't want responsibilities but happiness. Stay together when it is wanted and part ways when not wanted. No responsibilities. What will grow with it? What is growing, look around the world," he said.

He, however, said modernity is also needed and changing with times is also a rule in the country's traditions. In an apparent reference to live-in relationships, he said it is degradation and blind imitation of Western culture, while modernity is welcome.

Bhagwat favoured following mobile phone discipline by parents and stressed the importance of conversation among family members to answer the questions of new generation children and to address various family-related issues.

Addressing parents' concerns over the new generation's lifestyle, including excessive mobile phone use, he said elders must embody what they want to see in the new generation.

Be the change you want to see in society: Bhagwat "Be the change you want to see in society. Reduce your time on social media. Follow mobile discipline. We look to the government. In our tradition, the government is second; society is first. (We say) the government should make this law or that law... we can do that at our home," he said.

"We tell children about mobile discipline, but we are attached to mobiles. So much so that a mother gives a mobile to a child if the child is crying," Bhagwat said.

Marriage is a discipline which instils dharma. Its alternative is live-in relationship. What will grow with it?

He also said British rule made the country believe that everything ancient was worthless. Western countries are facing problems due to an incomplete vision of various issues that we also adopted, he said.