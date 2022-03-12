Liability to pay compensation on death of worker arises immediately: SC

Liability to pay compensation on death of worker arises immediately: SC2 min read . 09:12 AM IST
The Supreme Court said the interest would also be levied from the date of demise and not from the date of the order passed by the commissioner
The Supreme Court of India has said that the employer will have to immediately pay the compensation on the death of the workman and the interest would also be levied from the date of demise and not from the date of the order passed by the commissioner.
In the verdict, the apex court dealt with the provisions of the Employee’s Compensation Act, 1923 while coming to the rescue of a family whose bread-earner had died of a snake bite in 2009 while cutting sugarcane at a field in Solapur district of Maharashtra.
As per the case records, a workman had died of snakebite in the sugarcane field on November 29, 2009, and as neither the sugar factory nor the contractor paid the compensation, the family members moved a claim petition before the Commissioner Workmen’s Compensation at Beed and claimed ₹5 lakh.
The Aurangabad bench of the high court had upheld the award of ₹3.06 lakh to the family of the workers. The high court modified the aspect of the Commissioner’s order concerning interest and said simple interest at the rate of 12% would be charged after one month from the date of compensation order and not from the date of death.
However, a bench of justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna termed as “unsustainable" the Bombay High Court’s order.
Writing the judgment, Justice Shah dealt with provisions of the Employee’s Compensation Act and said the compensation has to be paid as soon as it falls due.
“The liability to pay the compensation would arise from the date on which the deceased died for which he is entitled to the compensation and therefore, the liability to pay the interest on the amount of arrears/compensation shall be from the date of accident and not from the date of the order passed by the Commissioner," it said.
