Liberalising policies governing acquisition and production of geospatial data: PM Narenrda Modi
- The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions, said PM Modi
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the liberalising of policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The reform will benefit country’s farmers, start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions.
In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister said “Our government has taken a decision that will provide a huge impetus to Digital India. Liberalising policies governing the acquisition and production of geospatial data is a massive step in our vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.
The reforms will unlock tremendous opportunities for our country’s start-ups, private sector, public sector and research institutions to drive innovations and build scalable solutions. This will also generate employment and accelerate economic growth.
PM Modi said," India’s farmers will also be benefited by leveraging the potential of geo-spatial & remote sensing data. Democratizing data will enable the rise of new technologies & platforms that will drive efficiencies in agriculture and allied sectors."
These reforms demonstrate our commitment to improving ease of doing business in India by deregulation."
