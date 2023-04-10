Home / News / India /  LIC ADO Prelims exam results: How to check on licindia.in and download
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in.  The exam was based on  objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The preliminary exam was held on March 12.

LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link.

How to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023

Go to the carrers portal on licindia.in.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Save it for future references.

For more information on Mains exam, selected candidates should regularly visit the LIC India website.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.

As per the rules announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam. Thus 1,85,800 candidates will be qualified for Mains.

