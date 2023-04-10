LIC ADO Prelims exam results: How to check on licindia.in and download1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- As per the rules announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in. The exam was based on objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The preliminary exam was held on March 12.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×