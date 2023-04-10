Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  LIC ADO Prelims exam results: How to check on licindia.in and download

LIC ADO Prelims exam results: How to check on licindia.in and download

1 min read . 01:18 PM IST Livemint
21 December 2016, New Delhi: LIC, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Insurance ,Policies Insurance . Photo by Ramesh Pathania/Mint.

  • As per the rules announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in.  The exam was based on  objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The preliminary exam was held on March 12.

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has announced Apprentice Development Officer Prelims exam results 2023. Candidates who have appeared can check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 on the careers portal of the LIC website, licindia.in.  The exam was based on  objective type questions on Reasoning Ability, Numerical Ability and English Language. The preliminary exam was held on March 12.

LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link.

LIC ADO Prelims result 2023 direct link.

How to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023

Go to the carrers portal on licindia.in.

How to check LIC ADO Prelims result 2023

Go to the carrers portal on licindia.in.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Results have been published zone wise. Open the result link for your zone.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Download the PDF file and view your result.

Save it for future references.

Save it for future references.

For more information on Mains exam, selected candidates should regularly visit the LIC India website.

For more information on Mains exam, selected candidates should regularly visit the LIC India website.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 9,394 ADO vacancies.

As per the rules announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam. Thus 1,85,800 candidates will be qualified for Mains.

As per the rules announced by LIC, candidates will be selected 20 times the number of vacancies (9,294) on the basis of performance in the prelims exam will be declared qualified for the mains exam. Thus 1,85,800 candidates will be qualified for Mains.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP