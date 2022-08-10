LIC cuts shareholding in M&M to 4.2% from 6.2%

The stake drops by 2% from 21.12.2020 to 08.08.2022, which is the anticipated time frame for the acquisition's completion. And the open market sale is the type of consideration, according to LIC, when the stake is reduced. The cost of acquisition, or the price at which the shares are acquired, went from 8.430% to 6.421%, a decrease of 2.009%, between the dates of December 21, 2020, and August 8, 2022, at an average cost of INR 889.95 per share. According to a regulatory filing, the percentage of shareholding, control, and/or number of shares acquired is 6.421% for M&M.

