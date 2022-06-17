Despite having a strong business portfolio, a promising growth outlook, and even holding onto the leadership position in the life insurance sector, these achievements could not offset the bearish brutality of the market for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). A month ago, when LIC shares got listed - things were only starting to get bleaker for the equities market. A month later, LIC has now dropped more than 31% with market valuation wiped out by over ₹1.86 lakh crore against the mega IPO issue price.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}