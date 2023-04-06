Data recap: LIC’s gains, Twitter blues, RIL loan

Data recap: LIC’s gains, Twitter blues, RIL loan1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:07 PM IST
LIC gained ?65,500 crore from its investments in the top 10 publicly traded companies in FY23, while two international agencies lowered their growth projections for India for 2023-24. Twitter's new verification process is drawing flak as verified marks now require a monthly subscription of $8. India has reduced windfall tax on crude oil, and spam bots are becoming more common across the internet. Reliance Industries Ltd secured funds worth $2 billion from 18 banks, making it the largest fundraising via syndicated loans in India's corporate history. Telangana has the most CCTV surveillance cameras installed by the police.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by. Two international agencies lowered their growth projections for India for 2023-24 this week. Twitter continued to hog the limelight over its new verification process. Meanwhile, LIC gained from its investments in the top 10 publicly traded companies in FY23.