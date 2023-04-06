Data recap: LIC’s gains, Twitter blues, RIL loan

India has reduced windfall tax on crude oil, imposed from 1 July 2022 after the Ukraine war began, from ₹3,500 per tonne to zero. The government also halved export duty on diesel to 50 paise per litre from ₹1. The measures came in the wake of a fall in Brent crude prices on fears around the banking crisis in the West. It will be interesting to see if the windfall tax will return, given the decision of major oil producers on Sunday to further slash production, which led to a rebound in prices.

