LIC has a 6,028 cr problem on its books

LIC said of the ₹11,264.6 crore worth of debt papers of the mispriced insurance policies, papers worth ₹5,350.6 crore are non-performing assets (NPAs) for which full provisioning has been done at an amortized cost, and if this transaction is shown in the balance sheet, LIC would have to show a loss of ₹6,028.15 crore. “Certain investments of our corporation’s pension and group and life annuity funds, which had previously been invested in approved investments, have been re-classified as other investments, and as such other investments have not been transferred to shareholders’ funds at amortized cost after 90 days, our corporation is not in compliance with the IRDAI Master Circular on Investments version two issued in May 2017. The loss that would have accrued in the profit and loss account (shareholders’ account) had these investments been transferred to shareholders’ funds at amortized cost was ₹60,281.58 million ( ₹6,028 crore)as of 31 December 2021," LIC said in its prospectus. “In the event our corporation is unable to dispose of the other investments in the pension and group and life annuity funds by 31 January 2023, the value of such other investments is required to be made good by transfer to our shareholders’ funds at amortized cost," LIC said.

