LIC hikes stake in UBI to over 5%

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has hiked its stake to 5.06% in state-run Union Bank of India with acquisition of nearly 2% additional stake in the bank.

Earlier, the LIC held 3.09% stake in UBI, representing 19,79,23,251 equity shares of the bank, as per a regulatory filing of LIC sent to exchanges through Union Bank of India on Friday.

However, on May 20, the government-owned insurance firm increased its stake to over 5% after picking up 14,78,41,513 shares of the bank in a preferential allotment on Friday.

Union Bank of India had on Thursday closed its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP), in which it raised a total of 1,447.17 crore.

Stock of Union Bank of India closed at 37.45, up 1.63 per cent from their previous close.

