LIC Housing Finance to bank on affordable loans for credit growth, margins
Tribhuwan Adhikari, managing director and chief executive of LIC Housing Finance, told reporters that the lender has so far not been very aggressive in the affordable segment, but now expects a lot of demand for loans of up to ₹50 lakh.
Mumbai: LIC Housing Finance has decided to focus on the affordable housing segment as it looks to accelerate loan growth and achieve better margins, a senior executive said on Monday.
