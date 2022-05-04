OPEN APP
LIVE UPDATES

LIC IPO Live Updates: Grey market premium (GMP), subscription status, other details

LIC IPO: The life insurer has been providing life insurance in India for over 65 years and is the country's biggest life insurerPremium
LIC IPO: The life insurer has been providing life insurance in India for over 65 years and is the country's biggest life insurer
1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2022, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

  • LIC IPO: The insurance behemoth has garnered over 5,500 crore from anchor investors

LIC IPO: Life Insurance Corporation has set a price band of 902 to 949 per equity share for the public offer, which closes on May 9. Though trimmed, LIC IPO will be the biggest public offer to date in the country. The government is offloading 3.5% or 22.13 crore shares and targets to raise 20,550 crore through this public issue. The government had decided to reduce the size of the IPO due to the volatility in the market. LIC policy holders will get a discount of will get a discount of 60 per equity share. Retail and employees will get a discount of 40.  LIC IPO is set to see a strong demand, given attractive pricing, says analysts. According to market observers, LIC is trading a healthy premium or GMP.

04 May 2022, 09:39:31 AM IST

‘LIC IPO is just a steal’: Deepak Shenoy

In a tweet, Deepak Shenoy, CEO of CapitalMind, said: “We've changed our mind. This LIC IPO is just a steal at a 600,000 crore market cap. They should make about 50,000 cr. in profits in FY2023!" Even after the reduced size of about 20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country. So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly 15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at 11,700 crore.

04 May 2022, 09:02:26 AM IST

LIC IPO listing, allocation dates

LIC IPO is set to get listed on BSE and NSE on 17th May. According to brokerages, finalization of basis of allotment is likely to be on 12th May 2022, unblocking of ASBA account 13th May, and credit to demat accounts on 16th May 2022.

04 May 2022, 08:37:43 AM IST

LIC IPO - Latest GMP ahead of opening of issue

According to market observers, LIC shares are quoting at a GMP of 85 per share as the issue is set to open for subscription later today. India: LIC is the largest asset manager in India as at December 31, 2021, with AUM (comprising policyholders’ investment, shareholders’ investment and assets held to cover linked liabilities) of 40 trillion on a standalone basis.

