In a tweet, Deepak Shenoy, CEO of CapitalMind, said: “We've changed our mind. This LIC IPO is just a steal at a 600,000 crore market cap. They should make about 50,000 cr. in profits in FY2023!” Even after the reduced size of about ₹20,557 crore, LIC IPO is going to be the biggest initial public offering ever in the country. So far, the amount mobilised from the IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at ₹18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly ₹15,500 crore and Reliance Power (2008) at ₹11,700 crore.