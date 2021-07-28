Listing of the Life Insurance Corporation of India in the equity markets, targeted for the March quarter of FY22, will be a big global event as it is expected to be the largest issue that the country has seen, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

“LIC initial public offering will give larger numbers and that itself will be a very big event for stock markets not only in India but around the globe. It will be the largest issue that India has seen. That is our estimate," Pandey said while speaking at an event organized by industry lobby FICCI.

DIPAM has invited proposals from investment bankers and legal advisers to manage the IPO of LIC. The central government so far has garnered ₹7646 crore through disinvestment in FY22. It sold 1.95% stake sale in Axis Bank held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) in May and earlier this month sold 7.49% stake in NMDC Ltd. Offer for sale for 8% stake sale in Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) Limited opened on Tuesday which could help government garner ₹720 crore for its disinvestment kitty.

The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 has got delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. However, DIPAM is confident that the ₹1.75 trillion target is still achievable. With revenues expected to shrink for the second consecutive year in FY22, achieving the disinvestment target will be crucial for the finance ministry.

Pandey said the government’s focus will be privatization and strategic disinvestment this fiscal. “BPCL is a very large transaction. After probably 17 years, India needs to see some privatization. It will be a message to all stakeholders," he said.

On sale of Air India, Pandey said he is hopeful that government’s efforts to sale it this fiscal year will succeed even while accepting that covid-19 pandemic has badly affected travel and hospitality sectors especially international travel. “But we are also sanguine that things will change as vaccination grows. India with its diaspora all around the globe, we really deserve an airline which is connected to the world and whose hub is India. Point is how do you make it happen? We had a turnaround plan but we didn’t succeed in the public sector. Let’s admit it. Hopefully somebody through a transparent bidding process should be able to take it over and carry on and let the employment be saved. But it’s not an easy thing to do. We have to go through the process and relentlessly pursue it with optimism and certainly we will succeed," he added.





