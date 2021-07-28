LIC IPO will be a very big global event: DIPAM secretary

On sale of Air India, Pandey said he is hopeful that government’s efforts to sale it this fiscal year will succeed even while accepting that covid-19 pandemic has badly affected travel and hospitality sectors especially international travel. “But we are also sanguine that things will change as vaccination grows. India with its diaspora all around the globe, we really deserve an airline which is connected to the world and whose hub is India. Point is how do you make it happen? We had a turnaround plan but we didn’t succeed in the public sector. Let’s admit it. Hopefully somebody through a transparent bidding process should be able to take it over and carry on and let the employment be saved. But it’s not an easy thing to do. We have to go through the process and relentlessly pursue it with optimism and certainly we will succeed," he added.