LIC launches WhatsApp services: Check how to avail the listed services

When comparing the half-year that concluded on September 30th, 2021 to the half-year that ended on September 30th, 2022, LIC saw a rise in Total Premium Income of 23.87%, or ₹2,30,456 crore. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased from Rs. 1,437 crore for the half-year period ended September 30th, 2021, to Rs. 16,635 crore for the half-year period ended September 30th, 2022. For the six months that ended on September 30th,2022, the total premium, calculated on an Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, was ₹25,228 crore. The Individual Business contributed ₹14,643 crore (58.04%) of this total, while the Group Business contributed ₹10,585 crore (41.96%). On an APE basis, the Individual Business had a percentage of Par products that was 91.01%, and Non-Par products made up the remaining 8.99%. The individual segment sold 83,59,029 policies in total for the half-year that ended on September 30, 2022, up 13.55% from the same six-month period in the prior year when 73,61,410 policies were sold. As of September 30th, 2022, the Assets Under Management (AUM) climbed to ₹42,93,778 crore from ₹39,50,633 crore, representing a rise of 8.69% YoY.

