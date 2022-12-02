Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
LIC launches WhatsApp services: Check how to avail the listed services

LIC launches WhatsApp services: Check how to avail the listed services

2 min read . 01:39 PM ISTVipul Das
The following items must be kept on hand by policyholders in order to register for the online services available through the LIC portal.

  • For policyholders, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first-ever WhatsApp Services. Shri M.R. Kumar, the chair of LIC of India, introduced a few of the company's interactive services to policyholders via WhatsApp.

For policyholders, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has introduced its first-ever "WhatsApp Services." Shri M.R. Kumar, the chair of LIC of India, introduced a few of the company's interactive services to policyholders via WhatsApp. By texting "Hi" on the mobile number 8976862090, policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC Portal will be able to access the listed services on WhatsApp from the comfort of their own homes. The following screen will also assist policyholders in doing so.

List of LIC WhatsApp services

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -Statement of Units

LIC Services Links

Opt in/Opt out Services

End Conversation

How to activate LIC WhatsApp services?

LIC has said in a press release that “Policyholders who have registered their Policies on the LIC Portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp." From their registered mobile number, policyholders should text ‘Hi’ on mobile no. 8976862090. The following screen will assist policyholders in accessing the aforementioned services, from which they may pick the desired service by selecting one of the options.

How to make a registration for LIC online services?

The following items must be kept on hand by policyholders in order to register for the online services available through the LIC portal: Policy numbers for your own life and the lives of any minor children, Instalment premiums for these policies (paid in full but excluding service tax or GST), scanned copy of a passport or PAN card, with a file size of under 100 KB.

1. Visit www.licindia.in and head to the “Customer Portal" option.

2. Click on “New user" if you have not registered earlier for customer portal

3. You must select your user ID and password and then submit on the next screen.

4. Log in using this newly generated user ID, then select "Add Policy" under "Basic Services".

5. Now enrol all of your remaining policies, at which point your registered policies will all be able to access the Basic Services.

6. Basic information like your date of birth, phone number, and email address will be automatically incorporated into the registration form when you register as a LIC Portal user.

When comparing the half-year that concluded on September 30th, 2021 to the half-year that ended on September 30th, 2022, LIC saw a rise in Total Premium Income of 23.87%, or 2,30,456 crore. Profit after Tax (PAT) increased from Rs. 1,437 crore for the half-year period ended September 30th, 2021, to Rs. 16,635 crore for the half-year period ended September 30th, 2022. For the six months that ended on September 30th,2022, the total premium, calculated on an Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) basis, was 25,228 crore. The Individual Business contributed 14,643 crore (58.04%) of this total, while the Group Business contributed 10,585 crore (41.96%). On an APE basis, the Individual Business had a percentage of Par products that was 91.01%, and Non-Par products made up the remaining 8.99%. The individual segment sold 83,59,029 policies in total for the half-year that ended on September 30, 2022, up 13.55% from the same six-month period in the prior year when 73,61,410 policies were sold. As of September 30th, 2022, the Assets Under Management (AUM) climbed to 42,93,778 crore from 39,50,633 crore, representing a rise of 8.69% YoY.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
