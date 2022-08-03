The listing of the country's largest life insurer, LIC has pushed the government's holding in NSE listed companies to a high of 7.15% in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to 5.48% in the March quarter. In value terms, the government's holding in NSE-listed companies has risen by 20.24% to ₹16.99 lakh crore in Q1 due to the LIC IPO issue. Notably, there has been a significant decline in the government's holding in listed companies on NSE for over a decade.

