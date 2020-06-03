LIC may cut back investing in stocks as new new premium growth stalls

MUMBAI: India’s largest life insurer and domestic institutional investor (DII) Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) may revise its equity investment target downwards by more than Rs10,000 crore for the current year due to stalling new premium growth amid covid related disruptions, two people directly aware of the life insurer's internal discussions told Mint requesting anonymity.

LIC invested around Rs47,000 crore in equities in FY20, down 21% from the amount it invested in the same period last fiscal year, according to official data. The state-owned insurer had invested Rs.59,115.67 crore in the April-January period of FY19. LIC is one of the world’s largest insurers and has major investments in more than 100 privately held listed firms.

“For both April and May the first year premium collections have been 25-30% lower than last year. For LIC, almost the entire sale of policies come from individual agents on the ground. Due to social distancing norms and the lockdown these agents are not able to reach the public for selling policies. Unless policies are sold the investible surplus will not come, which in turn is impacting investment by LIC also," said the first person.

“The downtrend is likely to continue for at least 2-3 more quarters because of the uncertain economic environment" said the first person. Official figures suggest that a cut back in equity allocation by Rs10,000 could be the lowest in a decade.

“LIC is scheduled to have an investment strategy committee meeting by early July. The equity investment budget will be decided in that meeting. However, if the lockdown is lifted completely and commercial activities resume with businesses opening up, LIC may be able to garner higher premium inflows, which may result in a higher investment in equities by LIC for FY2021," added the first person.

Due to the lockdown, insurers have started feeling the crunch data shows. During April, LIC earned a new business premium of Rs3,581.65 crore which is a massive 32.01% down as compared to Rs5,267.94 crore LIC earned in April last year.

During March, the premium collections for all life insurers were down.According to Irdai, private life insurers earned a total first year premium of Rs8,342.73 crore in March, which is 34.22% lower than Rs12,682.48 crore collected by them in March 2019. Typically, considered to be a push-product, insurers including LIC depend on a network of agents, brokers and bank branch officials to sell their product. However, in the wake of the lockdown, industry observers say sales targets have remained unmet due to restrictions on movement imposed by the lockdown.





