LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty given 3 mths charge as chairman from March 14: Report1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 06:10 PM IST
- Siddhartha Mohanty, MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) given a 3-month charge as Chairman, from March 14, according to CNBC.
Siddhartha Mohanty, MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) given a 3-month charge as chairman, from March 14, according to CNBC. Moreover, the insurance juggernaut claims that MR Kumar, the current chairman of the LIC, has not received an extension.
