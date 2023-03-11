Siddhartha Mohanty, MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) given a 3-month charge as chairman, from March 14, according to CNBC. Moreover, the insurance juggernaut claims that MR Kumar, the current chairman of the LIC, has not received an extension.

The source person added further added this is an interim arrangement in his addition to the own duties of Siddhartha Mohanty.

The authorities appointed Siddhartha Mohanty, the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of LIC Housing Finance, as the MD of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), India's largest insurer, effective February 1st, 2021. In place of TC Suseel Kumar, who was scheduled to retire on January 31, 2021, Siddhartha Mohanty was nominated to serve as the MD of LIC until his superannuation on June 30, 2023.

With effect from the date of his assumption of charge of the appointment on or after 01.02.2021 and up till the date of his superannuation or until further instructions, whichever is earlier, Shri Siddhartha Mohanty was appointed as MD of LIC Housing Finance in the pay scale of ₹205,400 - ₹224,400.

One chairman and four MDs make up LIC. Currently, Bishnu Charan Patnaik, Ipe Mini, Siddhartha Mohanty, and Raj Kumar are the MDs of LIC and Shri. Mangalam Ramasubramanian Kumar is the chairman of the company.

By life insurance gross written premiums (GWP), LIC is the fifth-largest life insurer in the world and by total assets, it is the tenth-largest. Comparing market leaders in the top 7 markets worldwide, LIC has the largest margin in market share when compared to the second-largest life insurer in the Indian market. With 13.35 lakh agents and ₹27.80 crore in policies being serviced, the LIC is the third-strongest insurance brand globally.