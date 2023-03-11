LIC MD Siddhartha Mohanty given 3 mths charge as chairman from March 14: Report

By life insurance gross written premiums (GWP), LIC is the fifth-largest life insurer in the world and by total assets, it is the tenth-largest. Comparing market leaders in the top 7 markets worldwide, LIC has the largest margin in market share when compared to the second-largest life insurer in the Indian market. With 13.35 lakh agents and ₹27.80 crore in policies being serviced, the LIC is the third-strongest insurance brand globally.

