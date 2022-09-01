LIC mulls to raise market share in non-participating business: Chairman

LIC mulls to raise market share in non-participating business: Chairman2 min read . 01 Sep 2022
- LIC reported an increase of nearly 40% in its standalone net profit at ₹4,043 crore in 2021-22, post getting listed on the bourses during the year.
India's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) is mulling to raise its market share in non-participating insurance products as well as diversify the channel mix.
The state-owned life insurer -- having a market share of 65 per cent -- offers 17 individual participating products, 17 individual non-participating products, 11 group products and 7 products with rider benefits.
As per details, non-participating life insurance products do not offer any bonuses or add-ons such as dividends to the policyholders.
"We intend to increase our market share of non-par business as well as diversify the channel mix while ensuring that our agents stay as the main distribution pillars of our products," LIC chairman M R Kumar told shareholders in company's annual report for FY22.
LIC which has its agency count of 13.3 lakh, has a large section of them working in rural areas of the country.
Over 95 per cent of LIC's individual business in terms of premium is sourced through agency force and has less than 3 per cent through bancassurance channels, said Kumar.
LIC reported an increase of nearly 40 per cent in its standalone net profit at ₹4,043 crore in 2021-22, post getting listed on the bourses during the year.
It has recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per share subject to approval of shareholders.
"Awareness of the need for insurance to meet life exigencies is at an all-time high. We will continue to explore and expand into newer areas keeping in mind the changing needs of our customers," the chairman said.
"Digital interventions, data analytics and process flow changes to leverage the potential of the changing times will be embarked upon to cater to the choices of the myriad segments with existing and emergent needs," he said, adding, teh firm believes its aggressive diversification by adding more non-par products suited to customer needs will yield the desired results.
"Within that framework, we intend to sharpen the focus on Bancassurance to steadily and considerably increasing its volume and thereby its share in our overall business. Our ties up with banks continues to be robust. We intend to work with all partner banks and at the same time strengthen the IT processes between the banks and LIC," Kumar said.
For FY 2021-2022, share of par business within the overall individual business, in terms of annualised premium equivalent (APE), was as high as 93 per cent.
With PTI inputs.
