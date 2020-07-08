LIC Mutual Fund Launches eKYC Services

MUMBAI : To take this even further, BSE has now partnered with LIC Mutual Fund to power it iseKYC services on BSE StAR MF, the market-leading MF platform.

LIC Mutual Fund (LICMF), is delighted to announce that the eKYC services are now available for all the Members on BSE StAR MF platform.

The digital KYC process will facilitate all BSE StAR Members to ensure zero contact, hassle-free customer onboarding process, especially during this COVID situation.

The entire process is very user friendly and simplifies the user experience to perform the entire KYC process seamlessly.

Commenting on this partnership and powering the eKYC platform for BSE, Shri Dinesh Pangtey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) - LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd., said

"Digital is future and especially during these pandemic times, it is even more important to adapt and facilitate virtual contact

Commenting on the launch, R.K Jha, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), LIC Mutual Fund further stated that LICMF's eKYC is one such step towards going Digital. eKYC is not only important for Mutual Fund Industry but also important for the entire Financial Services Industry and it will be able to provide a simpler and richer onboarding experience to the new Customers and thus facilitate a completely paperless experience.

Lav Kumar, Head Business Development & Regional Head Retail West, LIC Mutual Fundstated that "We endeavour to make the customer onboarding easier & help the distributors in ease of doing business, we are open to offering this service to all the Mutual Fund distributors & we are open for all such strategic tie-ups.

