LIC reviews Adani's response to Hindenburg, plans to meet group's management2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- The government-backed life insurer has pumped in 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies --- which accounts for 1% of its assets under management.
India's Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Monday revealed that they are reviewing Adani Group's over 400-page response to allegations raised by Hindenburg Research. Also, LIC plans to hold talks with the conglomerate's management within days. The government-backed life insurer has pumped in 364.7 billion rupees ($4.47 billion) in Adani companies --- which accounts for 1% of its assets under management.
