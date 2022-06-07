LIC share price: Shares of insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India extended its correction mode for the sixth straight session on Tuesday and made a new low of ₹755.50 apiece on NSE. After having a gap down opening, LIC share price today made its intraday low of ₹755.50 breaching its previous low made yesterday. After making this new low, LIC share price today quoted around 21 per cent below its issue price of ₹949 per equity share.

After breaching below ₹5 lakh market cap on Monday, LIC share price market capitalization has further come down to ₹4.78 lakh crore. However, it continues to holds its 7th spot in the list of India's top 10 companies in terms of market cap. The State Bank of India (SBI) is following next with market cap of ₹4.13 lakh crore.

According to stock market experts, LIC share price may further come down as it is facing an overhang of one month lock-in for anchor investors. Apart from this, the stock has failed to attract interest of FIIs and its Q4 results are also not so encouraging. They advised investors to remain away from the stock as there can be more correction taking place in this PSU stock once the one month lock-in of anchor investors expires in the middle of this month.

Suggesting LIC share holders to maintain strict stop loss, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "LIC shares are looking weak on chart pattern and my suggestion to LIC shareholders to exit on rise. Till the rebound happens in the counter, they should maintain strict stop loss at ₹750 levels."

Expecting further weakness in LIC shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Weakness in LIC shares further continue as one month lock-in for anchor investors is going to end in the middle of June. So, there can be more sell-off once this lock-in ends. I suggest positional investors to keep themselves away from this scrip as it has failed to attract FIIs since its IPO was launched."

Shares of LIC were listed on BSE and NSE on 17th May 2022 at a discount of near 9.50 per cent. After listing, the insurance stock has been continuously nosediving and has been making new lows at regular intervals.

