LIC share price dips to a new low as stock tanks 20% from issue price

According to stock market experts, LIC share price may further come down as it is facing an overhang of one month lock-in for anchor investors. Apart from this, the stock has failed to attract interest of FIIs and its Q4 results are also not so encouraging. They advised investors to remain away from the stock as there can be more correction taking place in this PSU stock once the one month lock-in of anchor investors expires in the middle of this month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}