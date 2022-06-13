LIC share price falls to new low as anchor investors' lock-in ends today2 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2022, 09:37 AM IST
- LIC share price has fallen sharply since its listing on the stock exchanges on May 17, 2022
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) hit fresh record low of ₹682 on the BSE in opening deals as the 30-day lock-in period for anchor investors end today. Anchor investors, who bought over 59 million shares, can sell their shares in the open market from Monday.