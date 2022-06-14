LIC share price rises today after 10 successive days of losses. Should you buy?

Advising positional investors to accumulate LIC shares, Prasant Bhansaali, Director at Mehta Equities Ltd said, "At current price, LIC shares can be accumulated with at least 3 years perspective. It will remain under pressure for some more time as anchor investors will be free to exit after 16th June. But considering the relative cheap valuation at lower levels it will find interest from domestic retail and HNI investors. Institutional investor will wait for some more time before they start buying it."

