JPMorgan turns bullish on this 'cheapest, biggest' Indian stock2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- LIC shares are down 31% since IPO and JP Morgan thinks markets are mispricing the stock
Shares of LIC, the largest life insurer in India, is down 31% since initial public offering (IPO) and analysts at JP Morgan think markets are mispricing the newly listed stock. They believe that the market views LIC as an equity market proxy and recent weakness in markets is overdone.