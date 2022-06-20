JPMorgan turns bullish on this 'cheapest, biggest' Indian stock

“Our thesis centers on LIC’s 0.75x Price to Embedded Value – a measure of the market value of an insurer’s current and future policies. LIC’s new business value is only 1% of its policies in force. Therefore, with 99% of value from old policies, we see the 0.75x P/EV as unduly harsh, even assuming no growth. In reality, LIC has picked up growth recently and we forecast 6% FY22-24E growth," the note stated.