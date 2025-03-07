‘Licence accorded to such forces’: India slams UK over security breach during Jaishankar’s visit, demands action

India on Friday conveyed deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's visit to London.

India said that the incident reflected the "licence" accorded to such forces.

The remark came just 24 hours after India deplored the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements and expected the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations

A pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades while some others were shouting anti-India slogans as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Britain condemned a security breach, saying that any attempts to intimidate, threaten or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable.

However, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that they have conveyed deep concern to the UK authorities about the breach of security arrangements by UK-based separatist and extremist elements during the external affairs minister's visit.

"There is a larger context to the incident. It brings out both the licence accorded to such forces, as well as indifference to their intimidation, threats, and other actions aimed at impeding our legitimate diplomatic activities in the UK," he said.

Jaiswal stated that India has noted the statement issued by the UK Foreign Office on the matter, our view of its sincerity would depend on the action taken against culprits on this and previous occasions.

What UK said "We strongly condemn the incident that took place outside Chatham House yesterday during the External Affairs Minister's visit to the UK. While the UK upholds the right to peaceful protest, any attempts to intimidate, threaten or disrupt public events are completely unacceptable," said a Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson.