Licence of 56 customs brokers suspended in one year: CBIC

New Delhi: Licence of 56 customs brokers linked with fraudulent exporters have been cancelled in the last one year, said the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

Out of these, 37 are from Delhi. The tough action is part of the indirect tax administration’s efforts to check tax evasion using technology and data analytics. Data analytics led to suspension of 56 brokers while investigation is in progress in the case of six others.

The suspended brokers had handled more than 15,290 export consignments of 1,431 untraceable exporters. In one particular case, a customs broker handled exports of 99 untraceable exporters who claimed Rs.121.79 crore of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refund, said an official statement.

The indirect tax authority has been able to block IGST refund of 226 crore in these cases so far. “The matter is under further investigation. These 62 customs brokers were placed in three categories based on the extent of their linkage with the non-existent or untraceable exporters," said the statement.

Customs brokers are required to identify their client using reliable and authentic documents, which was violated in the case of the 1431 exporters who have vanished.

Exporters are eligible for refund of taxes paid on raw materials and services that go into production of goods meant for exports. The idea is to ensure competitiveness of the exported products in global markets. However, this has been a major area of tax evasion.

In all cases where customs brokers are suspected of wrongdoing, full examination of all import consignments have also been ordered, said the statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated