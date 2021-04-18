Licence validity for regulated medical deivces extended by additional 6 months

In order to ensure supply chain continuity and access to these Medical Devices, while implementing smooth transition into the new regulatory regime, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has now decided that in case an existing importer/manufacturer who is already importing /manufacturing any of these devices, has submitted application to Central Licencing Authority or State Licencing Authority, for grant of import /manufacturing licence in respect of the said device(s) under the provisions of MDR, 2017, the said application shall be deemed valid and the importer/manufacturer can continue to import /manufacture the said device(s) up to 6 months from issue of this order or till the time, the Central Licencing Authority or State Licencing Authority, as the case may be, takes a decision on the said application, whichever is earlier, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation(CDSCO) said in the order.

