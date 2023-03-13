LIC’s debt exposure to Adani Group cos falls to ₹6,183 crore1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 11:16 PM IST
Sharing details of LIC’s debt exposure to Adani Group companies, Sitharaman said the state-run insurer has debt exposure of ₹5,388.60 in Adani Ports and SEZ as of 5 March.
NEW DELHI : Life Insurance Corp.’s (LIC) outstanding debt exposure to Adani Group companies declined from ₹6,347 crore at the end of 2022 to ₹6,183 crore on 5 March 2023, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday.
