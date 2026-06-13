Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth appointed as next Chief of Army Staff. Who is he?

The government said on Saturday that Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth has been appointed as the next Chief of the Army Staff. He is scheduled to take charge of the position on June 30.

“I am directed to convey the approval of the President to the appointment of Lt General Dhiraj Seth, PVSM, UYSM, AVSM as the next Chief of the Army Staff in the substantive rank of General, with effect from 30 (th) June, 2026 vice General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, with a tenure upto 31st August, 2028,” a statement of the Ministry of Defence said.

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Who is Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth? According to the PIB release, Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, and was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

Over a military career spanning nearly four decades, he has had extensive experience across the operational, strategic, capability development and institutional domains, contributing significantly to the Indian Army's combat effectiveness and long-term transformation, the release said.

The General Officer has commanded at every level in diverse operational environments. His command assignments include an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre, and a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu & Kashmir.

As a Lieutenant General, he commanded the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.

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Upon elevation to Army Commander, the officer commanded South Western Command and Southern Command, earning the rare distinction of commanding two operational Army Commands and providing strategic oversight across critical theatres for over two and a half years, the release stated.

“He has held several key staff and strategic appointments that have significantly influenced operational planning, force management and capability development,” according to the PIB release.

Widely recognised for his contributions to force modernisation, the General Officer has tenanted pivotal appointments in the Strategic Planning and Capability Development verticals of the Army Headquarters, shaping its modernisation trajectory, capability roadmap and long-term force structuring initiatives.

His contributions have been instrumental in aligning operational requirements with emerging technologies and future battlefield imperatives.

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Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth is a highly accomplished military officer who has consistently distinguished himself in professional military education by achieving top ranks in various training programs.

He has completed the Higher Command Course and the National Defence College program, and also attended the renowned Command & Staff Course in Paris, highlighting his strong strategic perspective and deep understanding of modern military affairs.

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



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