Life beyond oil: Can distance tax ease the switch?

What is distance tax and how does it work?

Also called mileage-based user fees, or road-user charges, distance taxes are levied on motorists based on their road usage and mileage. In other words, the more you drive, the more you are taxed. The rates can be flat—in ₹ per kilometre terms—or variable, depending on where or when you are driving. It can also be tweaked on the basis of the type of vehicle one uses. It is one of the ways in which revenue loss from a decline in the sale of petrol and diesel can be recovered in a fuel-neutral manner. As the costs are distributed over time, a distance tax is a better alternative to flat taxes.