There are more than one crore pensioners in the country who get their due pension through Pension Disbursing Authorities (PDAs) such as banks, post offices, etc. Pensioners are required to furnish a “Life Certificate" to these PDAs in November every year. They can either do it physically by visiting the branch or online

What is Jeevan Pramaan?

Jeevan Pramaan is a digital life certificate for pensioners that is biometrically enabled and based on Aadhaar. Digital Life Certificate is a valid certificate.

Generation of Digital Life Certificate or Jeevan Pramaan

The pensioners can either generate Digital Life Certificate (DLC) themselves or let others do it for them. The pensioner can register and get a JP/DLC done at the below places:

i) Pensioners can download the JP application (Generate DLC themselves) from the JP Portal https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in/app/download & install the client application on android based smart Phone/tablet or Windows PC/Laptop for DLC generation.

ii) Pensioners can visit any nearest Centre (having facilities for digital services) like the Citizen Service Centre (CSC), the Government Office /Banks designated for generating the DLCs, and get themselves registered online using their services.

Digital Life Certificate Generation

1) The pensioner's data, Aadhaar number, and mobile number are to be entered in the online application form after which the pensioner receives an OTP.

2) The pensioner has to enter the OTP and click OK.

3) If the correct OTP is entered, the following screen is presented. On the next screen, enter mandatory information like Pensioner Name, PPO Number, Type of pension, name of Sanctioning Authority, Disbursing Agency, email Bank Account number, etc. Select Remarried options, Re-Employed Options.

4) Check the small grey box. Then click the ‘Scan Finger’ button & this will start the finger/Iris scanning process.

5) Once the Finger Print/Iris Authentication is successful, the life certificate of the pensioner is displayed and an SMS acknowledgment is sent to the pensioner’s mobile number.

6) The SMS will have Jeevan Pramaan Certificate ID. The generated certificates or DLCs are stored in the Life Certificate Repository and are available anytime & anywhere for use by pensioners & Pension Disbursing Agency.

Electronic Delivery of DLC

Once the certificate is generated, the Pramaan ID is sent in the SMS to the pensioner for further use (print). The Digital Life Certificate or the Jeevan Pramaan can also be electronically delivered to the Pension Disbursing Agencies. The PDAs can access and view the Life Certificate on the Jeevan Pramaan website and also download the same

The pensioner can have the DLC available not only at the time of DLC generation but can also download a PDF copy of the generated digital certificate from Jeevan Pramaan website by using the generated Jeevan Pramaan ID or Aadhaar number.

According to the Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh, 25 lakh digital life certificates (DLCs) were created for central government pensioners in 20 days of a nationwide campaign.