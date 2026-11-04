Life Certificate: South Western Railway to hold special Jeevan Pramaan camps at 5 Mysuru locations- check details

The South Western Railway's (SWR) Mysuru division will organise special camps at five locations in November to help railway pensioners and family pensioners generate and submit their Digital Life Certificates under the nationwide Jeevan Pramaan 5.0 campaign, The Hindu reported.
The Railway Board launched the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) 5.0 Campaign on November 1. The month-long initiative will conclude on November 30 and aims to help railway pensioners and family pensioners submit their life certificates through digital methods, including Face Authentication and Biometric Authentication, the report further read.
The campaign is intended to reduce the need for pensioners to physically visit banks and offices to submit their life certificates.
As part of the campaign, the SWR's Mysuru division will conduct special Digital Life Certificate camps at five locations to assist railway pensioners and family pensioners with generating and submitting their certificates.
All five camps will operate from 10:30 am to 5 pm.
Nominated Welfare Inspectors and other staff will be available at the camps to assist pensioners with the Digital Life Certificate process.
The document requirements have been outlined in a press release.
Railway pensioners and family pensioners seeking further information or assistance can contact the SWR's Mysuru division at the following numbers:
0821-2866230 / 0821-2866231 / 9731667611
The SWR's Mysuru division has appealed to all railway pensioners and family pensioners to make use of the special facility and participate in the Jeevan Pramaan 5.0 Campaign to ensure convenient and hassle-free submission of their Digital Life Certificates.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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