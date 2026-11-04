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Life Certificate: South Western Railway to hold special Jeevan Pramaan camps at 5 Mysuru locations- check details

South Western Railway's Mysuru division will organise special Digital Life Certificate camps at five locations in November under the Jeevan Pramaan 5.0 Campaign. Check the camp dates, venues, documents required and helpline numbers for railway pensioners and family pensioners.

Anjali Thakur
Published4 Nov 2026, 04:25 PM IST
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Life Certificate: South Western Railway announces special camps for pensioners in Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga
Life Certificate: South Western Railway announces special camps for pensioners in Mysuru, Hassan, Shivamogga(Pexels)
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The South Western Railway's (SWR) Mysuru division will organise special camps at five locations in November to help railway pensioners and family pensioners generate and submit their Digital Life Certificates under the nationwide Jeevan Pramaan 5.0 campaign, The Hindu reported.

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The Railway Board launched the Nationwide Digital Life Certificate (Jeevan Pramaan) 5.0 Campaign on November 1. The month-long initiative will conclude on November 30 and aims to help railway pensioners and family pensioners submit their life certificates through digital methods, including Face Authentication and Biometric Authentication, the report further read.

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The campaign is intended to reduce the need for pensioners to physically visit banks and offices to submit their life certificates.

Jeevan Pramaan 5.0: Check dates and locations of special camps in Mysuru division

As part of the campaign, the SWR's Mysuru division will conduct special Digital Life Certificate camps at five locations to assist railway pensioners and family pensioners with generating and submitting their certificates.

  • The schedule is as follows:
  • Mysuru: November 6 at the Railway Kalyana Mantapa.
  • Hassan: November 12 at the SMR office at the railway station.
  • Shivamogga: November 12 at the SMR office at the railway station.
  • Arsikere: November 18 at the SSE/Permanent Way Office near Arsikere Railway Station.
  • Harihar: November 18 at the SMR office at Harihar Railway Station.

All five camps will operate from 10:30 am to 5 pm.

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Life Certificate: Documents railway pensioners must carry

Nominated Welfare Inspectors and other staff will be available at the camps to assist pensioners with the Digital Life Certificate process.

Those attending the camps have been advised to carry the following documents and details:

  • A copy of their Pension Payment Order (PPO).
  • Original Aadhaar Card.
  • Bank passbook or bank account details linked with the PPO.
  • An Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.
  • A valid photo identity card for verification, if required.

The document requirements have been outlined in a press release.

Jeevan Pramaan 5.0: Helpline numbers for assistance

Railway pensioners and family pensioners seeking further information or assistance can contact the SWR's Mysuru division at the following numbers:

0821-2866230 / 0821-2866231 / 9731667611

The SWR's Mysuru division has appealed to all railway pensioners and family pensioners to make use of the special facility and participate in the Jeevan Pramaan 5.0 Campaign to ensure convenient and hassle-free submission of their Digital Life Certificates.

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About the Author

Anjali Thakur

Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More

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