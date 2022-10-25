Life is incomplete without spirituality: Vice President

NEW DELHI :Life is incomplete without spirituality, said the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI :Life is incomplete without spirituality, said the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday.
Addressing the 85th Anniversary of Brahma Kumaris and Deepawali Celebrations at Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters, the VP said that there is a need for developing spiritual mindset among individuals, families and society as a whole to root out impropriety, immoral conduct and negativity from the nation. “The technological transformation currently underway across the world will have a better impact on people’s lives if it is infused with spirituality."
Addressing the 85th Anniversary of Brahma Kumaris and Deepawali Celebrations at Brahma Kumaris World Headquarters, the VP said that there is a need for developing spiritual mindset among individuals, families and society as a whole to root out impropriety, immoral conduct and negativity from the nation. “The technological transformation currently underway across the world will have a better impact on people’s lives if it is infused with spirituality."
Dhankhar said that spirituality is an essential part of our education that ‘makes a person a complete person’. “Brahma Kumaris promotes spirituality and Dharma (righteousness) across the world. The New Education Policy – 2020 lays emphasis on Indian civilizational values. The right education, right thinking and the right knowledge can only make us powerful as a nation."
Dhankhar said that spirituality is an essential part of our education that ‘makes a person a complete person’. “Brahma Kumaris promotes spirituality and Dharma (righteousness) across the world. The New Education Policy – 2020 lays emphasis on Indian civilizational values. The right education, right thinking and the right knowledge can only make us powerful as a nation."
The Vice President added that Brahma Kumaris is an epicentre of Indian cultural values. “The noble thoughts of world welfare & world happiness emanate from here. They planted over two million saplings to combat climate change. It was called - an organization of unparalleled dimensions that exemplifies the virtues of not only humanity but entire living beings on the planet. India is on the move like never before. The media should highlight and celebrate the rise of India."
The Vice President added that Brahma Kumaris is an epicentre of Indian cultural values. “The noble thoughts of world welfare & world happiness emanate from here. They planted over two million saplings to combat climate change. It was called - an organization of unparalleled dimensions that exemplifies the virtues of not only humanity but entire living beings on the planet. India is on the move like never before. The media should highlight and celebrate the rise of India."
Referring to the role of Rajya Sabha as the ‘House of Elders’, Dhankhar said that the constitution makers had envisioned that Rajya Sabha, with its conduct and farsightedness, will provide a new direction to the country. “The parliamentarians should set examples for the common public through exemplary personal and collective conduct worthy of emulation by others."
Referring to the role of Rajya Sabha as the ‘House of Elders’, Dhankhar said that the constitution makers had envisioned that Rajya Sabha, with its conduct and farsightedness, will provide a new direction to the country. “The parliamentarians should set examples for the common public through exemplary personal and collective conduct worthy of emulation by others."
After his program at Brahma Kumaris, the Vice President along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar also visited and prayed at Dilwara temples and Nath Dwara temples in Rajasthan.
After his program at Brahma Kumaris, the Vice President along with Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar also visited and prayed at Dilwara temples and Nath Dwara temples in Rajasthan.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.