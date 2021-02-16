Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Life lessons from Covidien era startups
The pandemic-induced boom in online education may lead to profitability, rare in the startup space.

Life lessons from Covidien era startups

9 min read . 10:32 PM IST Mihir Dalal

  • Many feel an economic downturn is the best time to start up. How do freshly minted Indian promoters fare?
  • This flood of early-stage activity has prompted investors to pause and consider whether the factors boosting early-stage startups in sectors like education and health will sustain post pandemic.

BENGALURU : After India announced a nationwide lockdown in late March 2020, Siddharth Biyani, a Gurugram-based executive with online marketplace Snapdeal, went home to his family near Bhopal. There, Biyani found that many of his family members and acquaintances were struggling with online ordering, overwhelmed by the volume and variety of goods.

Biyani helped them place orders and in the process hit upon a business idea: bringing e-commerce to the masses in tier-two cities and below who weren’t well served by existing online retailers. In June, Biyani quit his job, and next month, along with his friend Amit Sharma, a serial entrepreneur, he co-founded Bizztm Technologies Pvt Ltd, an e-commerce platform that supplies a curated product catalogue to local stores in small cities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

PM Modi to inaugurate infra projects in Assam on Thursday

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST

Russia-India ties are rock solid, says Indian envoy Varma

1 min read . 10:06 PM IST

FinMin ask ministries to surrender savings by March 20

1 min read . 10:02 PM IST

Kiran Bedi ceases to hold post of Puducherry LG: Rashtrapati Bhavan

1 min read . 09:36 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.