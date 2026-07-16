‘Life of any citizen…’: Delhi HC orders Centre, state govt to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health as fast enters 18th day

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the central and the Delhi governments to monitor the health and medical conditions of activisit Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since 28 June, on a daily basis.

Today is the 19th day of hunger strike Wangchuk is carrying out to demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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A Bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia passed the order, saying, "Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has stated on instructions that health condition of Wangchuk shall be regularly monitored on daily basis by government doctors. He further told the Court that, depending on the opinion of the doctors, whatever medical intervention is needed to check the deteriorating health condition of Wangchuk shall also be taken. We only observe that life of any citizen is precious and all efforts ought to be made by the government authorities to save the same. We appreciate the stance taken by Solicitor General and accordingly direct that medical condition of Wangchuk, clinically and otherwise, be regularly monitored on daily basis," as per a report by Bar and Bench.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is Sonam Wangchuk's current health condition during his hunger strike? ⌵ Sonam Wangchuk's health has significantly deteriorated; he has lost over 9 kilograms and has entered the second stage of prolonged starvation, with rising uric acid levels indicating muscle breakdown. 2 Why did Sonam Wangchuk start his hunger strike? ⌵ Wangchuk began his hunger strike to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan due to alleged irregularities in the NEET (UG) 2026 and other examinations. 3 How is the government monitoring Sonam Wangchuk's health during his hunger strike? ⌵ The Delhi High Court has ordered the central and Delhi governments to monitor Wangchuk's health daily, allowing for necessary medical interventions based on doctors' assessments. 4 What are the potential risks associated with Sonam Wangchuk's continued fasting? ⌵ The medical team has warned that prolonged fasting could lead to multi-organ complications and significant internal stress as his body transitions from fat and muscle consumption to potential organ distress. 5 Should individuals participate in protests related to Sonam Wangchuk's cause? ⌵ Participation in protests is encouraged by supporters, who believe it is essential to address the long-pending demands for education reforms and constitutional safeguards for Ladakh.

The order was passed on a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed seeking government intervention to save the life of the activist who went on a hunger strike after joining protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against the central government and specifically Pradhan after the leak of NEET-UG question papers.

The plea alleged that the government was treating Wangchuck as a terrorist and was not concerned about him.

"The simple thing to be done is to take him to a government hospital and force feed him the necessary nutrients, vitamins and minerals by way of a liquid diet which are necessary for human body to survive," the plea stated, adding, "the petitioner is sure that the conscience of courts is not dead."

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Sonam Wangchuk health condition Wangchuk's health condition has taken a turn for the worse as his hunger strike entered its 19th day on Thursday, 16 July.

His attending physician, Dr. Satish Lamba, has sounded an urgent warning regarding impending multi-organ complications if the fast continues.

"Today, on the 19th day of hunger strike, his total weight loss exceeds 9 kilograms. His blood sugar today is 80 mg/dL, and his pulse is 72 beats per minute. His blood pressure readings are 105/61 mmHg while lying down and 101/65 mmHg while sitting," Dr Lamba reported, as per ANI.

Also Read | Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike: Public figures urge Centre to open dialogue

While the medical team noted that Wangchuk's hydration status remains fair and he continues to be mentally alert, his internal biochemistry reveals alarming developments. According to Dr Lamba, the activist has officially transitioned into the second stage of prolonged starvation.

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"The second stage involves elevated uric acid levels, indicating muscle breakdown and consumption, which has caused the rise in blood uric acid," he explained.

The most critical window of danger lies immediately ahead. The medical team highlighted that the fast is transitioning from fat and muscle consumption to direct stress on vital internal systems.

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"We now face a potential third stage, which could be alarming, involving organ involvement; for this, we must adopt a 'wait and watch' approach. We are maintaining extra vigilance around the clock," Dr Lamba warned.

The CJP, concerned about Wangchuk's health, said in a press release, "CJP once again appeals to the Government of India to immediately engage with the protesters, address the long-pending demands for examination reforms, and respond to the growing concerns of students across the country. The party also recalls for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urges citizens to join the peaceful Parliament March on 20th July in support of students and education reforms."

With agency inputs

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home ‘Life of any citizen…’: Delhi HC orders Centre, state govt to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health as fast enters 18th day