Life on TV soap set limps back to normalcy

“Initially, there was this basic fear," Mittal admitted about getting back to work but once the team was on set and realised there were adequate arrangements in place, things have gone smoothly. Apart from safety and hygiene protocols, the Maharashtra government had also placed a restriction on the number of people allowed on sets as part of the extensive guidelines it had laid out in June. Only 30% of Mittal’s erstwhile crew has returned for now. However, the producer said he is not pushing the team to shoot more than they ordinarily would.