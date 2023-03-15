Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022: Report

Life sciences firms leased 2.4 million sq ft in 2022: Report1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Total cumulative office space take-up by life sciences industry stood at 8.6 mn. sq. ft during 2019-22. Life sciences companies largely preferred Bengaluru, followed by Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad for office space take-up during the same period
New Delhi: The total leasing activity in 2022 by life sciences (LS) firms stood at 2.4 million square feet (msf), with annual sector leases crossing pre-pandemic levels, according to a report by real estate company CBRE.
